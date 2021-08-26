Comparing PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) and PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.4% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of PagSeguro Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Marin Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Marin Software and PagSeguro Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $29.98 million 3.05 -$14.05 million N/A N/A PagSeguro Digital $1.32 billion 14.74 $250.58 million $0.84 70.54

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Marin Software and PagSeguro Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A PagSeguro Digital 0 0 10 0 3.00

PagSeguro Digital has a consensus target price of $63.11, indicating a potential upside of 6.52%. Given PagSeguro Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PagSeguro Digital is more favorable than Marin Software.

Risk & Volatility

Marin Software has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PagSeguro Digital has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and PagSeguro Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -42.77% -70.88% -30.60% PagSeguro Digital 14.22% 7.38% 6.50%

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats Marin Software on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software, Inc. is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels. The company was founded by Christopher A. Lien, Paul M. Butler, Joseph Chang and Wister Walcott in April 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, and point of sale app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with acquirers and sub acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.

