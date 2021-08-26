Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OMI. Citigroup increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.22.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $37.24 on Monday. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.24.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In other news, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 10,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $438,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,149.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $2,447,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,074 shares in the company, valued at $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,874 shares of company stock worth $8,015,379. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 52.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 31.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

