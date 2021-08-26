$39.98 Million in Sales Expected for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to post $39.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.78 million and the lowest is $38.96 million. Jumia Technologies posted sales of $34.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year sales of $161.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.37 million to $171.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $194.85 million, with estimates ranging from $160.69 million to $230.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jumia Technologies.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JMIA stock opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 3.65. Jumia Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $69.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

