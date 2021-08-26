Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HOOD. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $65.35 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $48.98 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

