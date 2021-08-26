Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on DM. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

DM opened at $8.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.83. Desktop Metal has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Desktop Metal will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 269.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

