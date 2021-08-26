Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $103.63 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The company has a market capitalization of $244.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 27.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 4.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

