Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) to “Strong-Buy”

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.62% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. provides container shipping and related services, along with its subsidiaries. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is based in Haifa, Israel. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.22. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 10.02.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 30.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,846,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $609,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

