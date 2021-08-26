The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target to $20.50

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its target price cut by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $20.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UTZ. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.96.

NYSE UTZ opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Utz Brands news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,164,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,409,000 after buying an additional 122,608 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Utz Brands by 40.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Utz Brands by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,753,000 after acquiring an additional 119,065 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Utz Brands by 4.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,370,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,987,000 after acquiring an additional 248,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Utz Brands by 244.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

