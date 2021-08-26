Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €40.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on UN01. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on Uniper in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.10 ($33.06) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €30.83 ($36.26).

Shares of UN01 opened at €33.94 ($39.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €32.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.26. Uniper has a one year low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a one year high of €33.97 ($39.96).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

