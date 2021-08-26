Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$310.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SNOW. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $264.63 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Snowflake has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $281.24.

Shares of SNOW opened at $283.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.63. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total value of $919,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total value of $3,605,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,496,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 913,649 shares of company stock worth $233,636,373 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth about $2,387,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,858,000. Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Snowflake by 77.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

