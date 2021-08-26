Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) versus Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Critical Review

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.8% of Brown & Brown shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Waterdrop shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Brown & Brown shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Brown & Brown and Waterdrop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brown & Brown 19.95% 15.19% 6.42% Waterdrop N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brown & Brown and Waterdrop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brown & Brown 0 5 3 0 2.38 Waterdrop 0 0 4 0 3.00

Brown & Brown presently has a consensus price target of $55.38, indicating a potential downside of 4.29%. Waterdrop has a consensus price target of $11.43, indicating a potential upside of 229.49%. Given Waterdrop’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than Brown & Brown.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brown & Brown and Waterdrop’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brown & Brown $2.61 billion 6.23 $480.48 million $1.67 34.65 Waterdrop $464.05 million 29.47 -$101.74 million N/A N/A

Brown & Brown has higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop.

Summary

Brown & Brown beats Waterdrop on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc. is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail Segment receives fees in lieu of commissions. The National Programs segment acts as a managing general agent and provides professional liability and related package products for certain professionals, a range of insurance products for individuals, flood coverage, and targeted products and services designated for specific industries, trade groups, governmental entities and market niches. The Wholesale Brokerage segment markets and sells excess and surplus commercial and personal lines insurance, primarily through independent agents and brokers, as well as company’s retail agents. The Services segment provides insurance-related services, including third-party claims administration and comprehensive medical utilization management services in both the workers’ compensation and all-lines liability arenas, as well as medicare Set-aside services, social securi

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

