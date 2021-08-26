Analysts Expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to report $22.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $22.68 billion. ArcelorMittal posted sales of $13.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year sales of $75.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.04 billion to $80.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $68.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.84 billion to $73.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

MT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

MT opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.01. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.38.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is -32.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345,002 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,755 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at $28,587,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after buying an additional 935,647 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 2,040.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 663,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after buying an additional 632,571 shares during the period. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

