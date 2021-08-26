Barclays Increases Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $535.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.69.

Shares of PANW opened at $447.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $385.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $449.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares in the company, valued at $103,630,382.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,625 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 111,560 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,929,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 113,918 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

