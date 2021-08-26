indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 86.53% from the company’s previous close.

INDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ INDI opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. indie Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 million. Analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $17,182,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $9,775,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $7,131,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $7,204,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $4,940,000. 8.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.