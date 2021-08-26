Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NYSE SUZ opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.16. Suzano has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUZ. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Suzano by 10.5% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Suzano by 308.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suzano by 9.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Suzano by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Suzano by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

