JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Mizuho

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s previous close.

JD has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.45.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. JD.com has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $101.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in JD.com by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after acquiring an additional 51,244 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,947,000 after acquiring an additional 597,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,105,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,258,000 after acquiring an additional 108,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.