Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $12.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.80. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.74 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ULTA. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$415.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.62.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $389.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $347.99. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $390.68. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,916.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

