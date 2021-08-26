Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.41

Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.41 and last traded at $34.80, with a volume of 22982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

Separately, TheStreet raised Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $842.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.38). Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Triple-S Management by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Triple-S Management by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 88.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Triple-S Management by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after buying an additional 93,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Triple-S Management Company Profile (NYSE:GTS)

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

