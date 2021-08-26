Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.41

Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.41 and last traded at $34.80, with a volume of 22982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.
Separately, TheStreet raised Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $842.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Triple-S Management by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Triple-S Management by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 88.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Triple-S Management by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after buying an additional 93,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.
Triple-S Management Company Profile (NYSE:GTS)
Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.
