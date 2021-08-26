Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $81.08, but opened at $89.87. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $93.95, with a volume of 463,171 shares changing hands.
The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
PDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.07.
The company has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a PE ratio of -132.21 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
About Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)
Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
