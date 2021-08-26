The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,641.83

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,641.83 ($21.45) and last traded at GBX 1,637.56 ($21.39), with a volume of 6734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,565 ($20.45).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Vitec Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,810 ($23.65) in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Vitec Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,736.67 ($22.69).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,408.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £738.93 million and a P/E ratio of 48.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This is a positive change from The Vitec Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, insider Jon Bolton sold 12,050 shares of The Vitec Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.25), for a total transaction of £186,775 ($244,022.73).

About The Vitec Group (LON:VTC)

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

