Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Hits New 1-Year High at $286.94

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $286.94 and last traded at $285.51, with a volume of 304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $284.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $263.90.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

