Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,045.00

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,045 ($26.72) and last traded at GBX 2,005 ($26.20), with a volume of 35398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,994 ($26.05).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RAT shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,904.84. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Rathbone Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 0.90%.

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

