Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MNRL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $18.62 on Thursday. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 48,938 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $884,799.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,249,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 489,006 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,798. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 9.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.