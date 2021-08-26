Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TOY. National Bankshares upped their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Spin Master to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Spin Master presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.91.

Spin Master stock opened at C$50.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$25.54 and a 1-year high of C$54.18.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$480.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$433.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 1.7899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

