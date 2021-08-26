Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aegon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

NYSE AEG opened at $5.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.33. Aegon has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.0937 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,914,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,244,000 after purchasing an additional 838,199 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 505,672.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,487,000 after buying an additional 4,753,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aegon by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,792,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aegon by 3.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,783,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 91,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Aegon by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,684,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,549 shares during the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

