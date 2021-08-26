Wells Fargo & Company Trims Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Target Price to $20.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.70.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $15.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.80. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $21.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $225.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.70% and a negative net margin of 387.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth about $1,169,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 125.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 70,427 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 9,106.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 61,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 61,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

