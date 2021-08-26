Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WBRBY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

OTCMKTS:WBRBY opened at $8.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93. Wienerberger has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $8.53.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.