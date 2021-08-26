Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2021

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Total Energy Services stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.19.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.