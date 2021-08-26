Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Total Energy Services stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.19.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.