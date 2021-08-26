IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

IG Design Group (LON:IGR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 790 ($10.32) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.30% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of IG Design Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

IGR opened at GBX 540 ($7.06) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 530.17. The company has a market cap of £523.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.50, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.99. IG Design Group has a one year low of GBX 390 ($5.10) and a one year high of GBX 653 ($8.53).

In other news, insider Stewart Gilliland purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 522 ($6.82) per share, for a total transaction of £39,150 ($51,149.73).

About IG Design Group

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

