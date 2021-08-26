LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LEGIF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Commerzbank raised shares of LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LEGIF opened at $160.26 on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $131.94 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.37.

LEG Immobilien AG engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

