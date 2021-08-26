Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ready Capital in a research note issued on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

RC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.46.

NYSE RC opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.85%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

