Prosus’ (PROSY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PROSY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of PROSY stock opened at $16.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $137.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. Prosus has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.29.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

