Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Snam presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Snam stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.97. Snam has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $6.15.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,600 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

