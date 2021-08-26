International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ICAGY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from $75.00 to $77.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of ICAGY stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.38. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $14.23.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.