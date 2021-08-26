Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.67.

RCII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,745,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 651.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $64.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.35. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

