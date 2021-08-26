Head to Head Analysis: SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) vs. Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) and Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Ciena shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Ciena shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ciena has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and Ciena’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SharpLink Gaming $4.02 million 9.53 -$1.82 million N/A N/A Ciena $3.53 billion 2.49 $361.29 million $2.65 21.42

Ciena has higher revenue and earnings than SharpLink Gaming.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SharpLink Gaming and Ciena, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Ciena 0 4 9 0 2.69

Ciena has a consensus price target of $58.17, indicating a potential upside of 2.50%. Given Ciena’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ciena is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and Ciena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A Ciena 10.77% 14.97% 9.10%

Summary

Ciena beats SharpLink Gaming on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. SharpLink’s solutions include affilaite marketing and sports gaming client services. The company was founded in 2019 by Christopher Nicholas and Robert Phythian and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios. The Platform Software and Services segment provides analytics, data, and planning tools to assist customers in managing Ciena’s Networking Platforms products in their networks. The Blue Planet Automation Software and Services segment enables customers to implement large-scale software and IT-led OSS transformations by transforming legacy networks into “service ready“ networks. The Global Services segment offers a broad suite of value-added services. The company was founded by Patrick H. Nettles in November 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, MD.

