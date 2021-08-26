Renren (NYSE:RENN) vs. IAA (NYSE:IAA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Renren (NYSE:RENN) and IAA (NYSE:IAA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Renren and IAA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renren N/A N/A N/A IAA 17.13% 266.73% 11.44%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Renren and IAA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A IAA 0 0 2 0 3.00

IAA has a consensus price target of $63.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.94%. Given IAA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IAA is more favorable than Renren.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Renren shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of IAA shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Renren shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of IAA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Renren and IAA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renren $18.11 million 14.84 -$19.22 million N/A N/A IAA $1.38 billion 5.20 $194.80 million $1.54 34.67

IAA has higher revenue and earnings than Renren.

Risk and Volatility

Renren has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IAA has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IAA beats Renren on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renren

Renren Inc. engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About IAA

IAA, Inc. provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand. The company serves a buyer base and spectrum of sellers, including insurance companies, dealerships, fleet lease and rental car companies, and charitable organizations. The company has approximately 200 facilities in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. IAA, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

