Antofagasta’s (ANFGF) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 17th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Antofagasta to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,525.00.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $20.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.16. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.