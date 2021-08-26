Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freddie Mac is a stockholder-owned corporation that supports homeownership and rental housing. Freddie Mac purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgages and mortgage-related securities, which it finances primarily by issuing mortgage passthrough securities and debt instruments in the capital markets. (Company Press Release) “

Separately, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.27 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.26.

Shares of FMCC opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.71. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.08.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Home Loan Mortgage will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. provides liquidity, stability and affordability to the U.S. housing market by purchasing residential mortgages loans originated by lenders and investing in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, Capital Markets and All Other.

