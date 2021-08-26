The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Upgraded at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $285.00 target price on the stock.

DDRLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Danske raised shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.50.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S stock opened at $37.69 on Monday. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.90.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

