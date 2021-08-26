Morgan Stanley Increases Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $91.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$100.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Get Domo alerts:

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $96.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.98. Domo has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $97.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 2.97.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Domo will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Domo by 271.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 47,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 34,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Domo by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Domo by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 14,343 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 227,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after acquiring an additional 26,580 shares during the period. 58.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.