Pivotal Research Increases Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $1,000.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $820.00 to $1,000.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.14.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR opened at $796.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $572.46 and a 1-year high of $802.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $739.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,273,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,948,000 after acquiring an additional 34,339 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Charter Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,153,000 after buying an additional 46,540 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Charter Communications by 6.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,635,000 after buying an additional 154,065 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Charter Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after buying an additional 321,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Charter Communications by 38.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after buying an additional 542,862 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.