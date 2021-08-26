UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CADL. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a C$22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CADL stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. Candel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68.

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

