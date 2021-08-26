Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY)

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,650 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 851% compared to the typical daily volume of 384 call options.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of WISeKey International from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of WISeKey International stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $140.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.13. WISeKey International has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in WISeKey International by 1,093.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in WISeKey International by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WISeKey International in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WISeKey International in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.

