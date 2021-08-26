Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

BBSI opened at $74.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $79.73.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.19%. Analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after acquiring an additional 29,094 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 511,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,119,000 after acquiring an additional 20,219 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 172,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

