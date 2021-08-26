AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.88. AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF shares last traded at $30.86, with a volume of 938 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

