Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Shares Down 37.9%

Intelsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) dropped 37.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 5,347,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 914% from the average daily volume of 527,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intelsat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Intelsat alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49. The company has a market cap of $36.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.14.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.52). As a group, equities analysts predict that Intelsat S.A. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Intelsat Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INTEQ)

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.