Endeavour Silver Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Endeavour Silver in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.08.

Shares of TSE:EDR opened at C$5.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.59. The firm has a market cap of C$932.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of C$4.00 and a twelve month high of C$9.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

