Analyzing BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) & SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and SuRo Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital $1.82 million 169.17 $75.34 million ($0.81) -15.70

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund.

Dividends

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $9.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 70.8%. SuRo Capital pays out -1,111.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and SuRo Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital 11,521.24% -3.28% -2.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.3% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and SuRo Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A SuRo Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

SuRo Capital has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 46.75%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund.

Risk & Volatility

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuRo Capital has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality. It was formerly known as Debt Strategies Fund Inc. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. was formed on March 27, 1998 and is domiciled in the United States.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

