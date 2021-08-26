Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCOI shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $71.88 on Thursday. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.51 and a beta of 0.13.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 423.68%.

In other news, CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $180,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,526,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,248 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,688,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,930,000 after purchasing an additional 202,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,088,000 after buying an additional 27,422 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,714,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,851,000 after buying an additional 165,992 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,797,000 after buying an additional 189,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,602,000 after buying an additional 29,672 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

